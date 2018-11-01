Head Is Appointed Chief Assistant Public Defender

Craig Head was recently appointed the Chief Assistant of the Waycross Circuit Public Defender’s Office by Joshua Larkey, the Waycross Circuit Public Defender.

Head previously served as an Assistant Public Defender in that same office. He is a lifelong resident of Ware County. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Mercer University before graduating with honors from Mercer’s Walter F. George School of Law.

Upon completing law school, he returned to Waycross, where he currently lives with his wife, Addie Gibson, an attorney at Gibson and Associates, PC.

They have two children, Garrison and Madeline, and are active members of Waycross First United Methodist Church. Head is also a member of the Waycross Exchange Club.

The Waycross Judicial Circuit is composed of Bacon, Brantley, Charlton, Coffee, Pierce and Ware counties.

The Circuit Public Defender’s Office represents defendants in the vast majority of felony criminal cases heard in the Superior Courts of those six counties.

In addition, the office provides representation to juvenile clients charged in delinquency cases in the circuit’s Juvenile Courts, and also handles appeals of both Superior and Juvenile Court cases to the Georgia Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Georgia.

Head has handled a wide variety of criminal litigation in all six counties of the Waycross Judicial Circuit and before the appellate courts of Georgia.

Head hopes to continue providing quality representation for the clients of the Waycross Circuit Public Defender’s Office.