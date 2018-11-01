Having a ball!

Ware County High School athletes felt more at home Monday, June 22 during summer conditioning by being able to use balls during their workouts. The Gators spent the first two weeks of their GHSAcontrolled conditioning
without the use of any game equipment. Teams will hold practices the remainder of this week before taking a mandatory week off. They can resume practice Monday, July 6 for their respective seasons.
without the use of any game equipment. Teams will hold practices the remainder of this week before taking a mandatory week off. They can resume practice Monday, July 6 for their respective seasons.