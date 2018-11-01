WAYCROSS — Harvey Lester Mosley, 85, of Way- cross died Wednesday afternoon, August 5, 2020, at his residence after a sudden illness. He was born in Tampa, Florida, to the late Meadie L. Mosley and Margaret Roberts Mosley and lived in Waycross most of his life. Mr. Mosley retired as a hotel manager and always enjoyed any type of fishing, camping, and being outdoors. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Jean Fussell Mosley; two brothers, Grady Mosley and Elbert Mosley; and one sister, Mary Lou Chancey. Survivors include one son, Daniel Harvey Mosley and his wife Millie of Dallas, Georgia; one daughter, Brenda Mosley of Waycross; four grandchildren, Jesse, Michelle, Danielle, and Denise; numerous great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral service was held Saturday afternoon, August 8, at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Van Spradley and Stanley Chancey officiating. Burial followed in Rehobeth Cemetery. Active pallbearers were David Whitaker, Jessie Starnes, Brian Cow- art, Ricky Hickson, Stanley Chancey, and Will Shurtliff. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.