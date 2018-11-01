WAYCROSS — Harvey L. Rawlins, 90, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health following a short illness. He was born in Ware County and lived most of his life there. He owned Harvey’s Produce for many years and was formerly employed with Flamingo Produce. He was a member of Deenwood Baptist Church and served in the Georgia National Guard. He also was a former member of the Waycross Elks Club where he was a past exalted ruler and currently a member of the Elks Club in Jesup, Georgia. Mr. Rawlins was an avid bowler and loved playing golf. He was raised by his grandfather, William “Bill” Riggins, and was a son of the late Farrell “Happy” Riggins Hyers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Smith Rawlins, and a son, Roy Lemual Rawlins. He is survived by two daughters, Vicky Rawlins, of Waycross, and Jeannie Rawlins Thompson (David), of Loganville, Georgia; four grandchildren, Tad Thompson (Kimberly), of Dacula, Georgia, Julie Rogers (Elliott), of Bogart, Georgia, Tori Parker (Kevin), of Bogart, Georgia, and Tracee Johnson (Will), of Cumming, Georgia; 13 great-grandchildren, Sarah-Grace Thomp- son, Charlotte Thompson, T.J. Thompson, Ian Rogers, Colin Rogers, Emma Rogers, Cooper Rogers, Jay Parker, Jaxon Parker, Colt Parker, Lillee Johnson, Liam Johnson, and Landree Johnson; and his goddaughter, Linda Drawdy (Richie), of Waycross. A funeral was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Oak- land Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Saturday. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.