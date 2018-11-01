WAYCROSS — Harry Monroe Thrift, 70, of Waycross died Monday evening, March 28, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Ware County to the late Mose Leon Thrift and Louisa Cox Thrift and made Ware County his home for his entire life. He worked for Rayonier Paper Company for 27 years before retiring. After retirement, he worked for Ed Haddock Timber as a forester and wood buyer, before going into business for himself, owning and operating Thrift Timber. He was an avid race car driver, who loved racing. He served the Waycross/ Ware County Community in various capacities, most notably on the Ware County Commission. Thrift was elected to three separate terms, each term serving a different district. He was a member of Hosanna Church. Most importantly he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He valued every moment he was able to spend with his family. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Kenny Courson, three brothers, Spence Thrift, Will Thrift, Edward “Little Ed” Thrift, and three sisters, Lourene Ponsell, Margaret Swartz, and Lillian King. He is survived by his wife, Tanual Thrift of Waycross, two sons, Curt Thrift of Folkston, Burt Thrift and his wife Retha of Nicholls, a stepson, Kelly Courson and his wife Sandy of Waycross, five grandchildren, Caitlyn Thrift, Dawson Thrift, Shawn Courson and his wife Danielle, Tyler Courson, Hailey Courson, seven great-grandchildren, two brothers, John Thrift and his wife Sarah of Waycross, Elmer Thrift and his wife Susan of Waycross, two sisters, Mary Bennett and her husband Adrian of Leesburg, Georgia, Martha Carter and her husband Travis of Alma, and numerous step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 3, at Piney Grove Primitive Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at the church. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were with Miles-Odum Funeral Home of Waycross.