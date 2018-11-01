WAYCROSS — Harriet Francis, 84, of Millwood, died Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness. She was born in Bridgeton, New Jersey, to the late William Small Francis and Phyllis Meddick Francis. Raised in Bridgeton, Harriet worked in Management for Prudential Insurance Company in Vineland, New Jersey before moving to Waycross 20 years ago. She loved spending time at the beach and on the ocean. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wayne Naylor, a daughter, Susan Burrows, and her sister, Carolyn Francis Dean. Ms. Francis is survived by two children, Lance Naylor and his wife, Toni, of Waynesville, Darrin Naylor and his wife, Charlie, of Millwood; eight grandchildren, Rebecca Hagen and her husband, Dillon, Ashley Schwartz and her husband, Jeb, Emily Naylor, Laura Gray, Jeffrey Lee Gray Sr., and his wife, Diana, Bruce M. Burrows and his wife, Tonya, Lisa Burrows, Jesse Ivey and his wife, Fiore; 14 great-grandchildren, Caroline, Payton, Taylor, Tyler, Hadassah, Joseph, Alexander, Sasha, Kimberly, Jeffrey, Preston, Gracie, Zander, Baylen; one sister, Billie Francis Carney and her husband, Walter, of Bridgeton, New Jersey; and numerous other relatives. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.