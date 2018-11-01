VALDOSTA — Harold John “Jim” Karew, 92, of Fellowship Home in Valdosta, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1928, to the late Arthur Karew and Lois Chaney Karew. Mr. Karew grew up on a farm in Mondovi, Wisconsin. He attended Methodist Kahler School of Nursing where he graduated with honors and was president of his class. He later graduated with honors from the Mayo Clinic School of Anesthesia in Rochester, Minnesota. Mr. Karew was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army and served as a physician assistant at the 374th Evacuation Hospital. He later relocated to Waycross, Georgia, where he practiced anesthesia in Waycross, Blackshear, and Homerville for 35 years. During his career, he administered anesthesia to more than 50,000 patients. Mr. Karew had many hobbies and interests and was well known for his sense of humor and love of practical jokes even when his friends and co-workers played jokes on him. He enjoyed all types of fishing, including ice fishing, and frequently took the family on fishing trips which were followed by fish fries featuring his famous beer-battered fish. He was a loyal Green Bay Packers fan, rarely missing a game on TV. A Green Bay Packers flag was always on display in front of their home and later on his door at Fellowship Home. He and Mrs. Karew traveled back to Wisconsin several times to watch them play. He loved working in his yard and became an expert at mixing concrete. After building several sidewalks and driveways, he built an in-ground swimming pool complete with a giant slide and platform diving board as well as a goldfish pond with a fountain and waterfall. He loved sports and played on his high school basketball and hockey teams. He also was on the swim team and competitive dive team, winning several medals. As an adult he served as a volunteer coach for a girls’ youth league basketball team, leading them to win a state championship. His other hobbies included woodworking, crafts, and taxidermy. He enjoyed traveling and he and his wife visited all 50 States. He loved helping people and supported several charities, especially those that focused on helping young people. He faithfully supported the Georgia Sheriff’s Boy’s Ranch and was an honorary lifetime member of the Georgia Sheriff’s Association. Mr. Karew is survived by a son, John Karew, of Waycross; two daughters and sons-in-law Teresa (Curtis) White, of Waycross, and Debra (David C.) Adams, of Valdosta; three grandchildren Karla (Eric) Bennett, of Valdosta, Erin (Brandon) Cartrett, of Valdosta, and Blake (Alexis) White, of Blackshear; eight greatgrandchildren, Taylor Bennett, Carter Bennett, Shelby Cartrett, Vivienne Cartrett, Charlotte Cartrett, Bailey White, Andrew White, and Brooklyn White; a sister, JoAnn Olguin, Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 60 years, Barbara Tandberg Karew. A service will be announced at a later date. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home is serving the family.