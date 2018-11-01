WAYCROSS — Harmon Shell, of Waycross, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at age 86, following an extended illness. Harmon grew up in Cordele, Georgia, and worked for several years as a ticket agent with Atlantic Coastline Railroad. He retired as District Manager of Gulf Life Insurance Company, which honored him as “Man of the Year.” Later he owned and operated Shell Insurance Agency in downtown Waycross from July 1988 to the present day. He was an active member of Waycross Lions Club and was associated with the Waycross Hotdog Club, a social club of close friends. He also was a member of First Baptist Church of Waycross where he served several terms as a deacon. In earlier days, he loved cooking with his friends for breakfast and supper. He was a son of the late George Harmon Shell and Iver Mae MaGahee Shell. He was married to Aletha Thompson Shell and was the father of Gary Harmon Shell, of Blackshear, and Andala Faith Shell, of Waycross. He had one grandson, Matthew Shell (wife, Danielle) of Waycross; and one nephew, James Morris, of Cordele. A private graveside service was held Saturday, May 2, at Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome. com Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.