Hall of Fame enshrines five

By GARY GRIFFIN

Special to the WJH

Five men were inducted into the Waycross-Ware County Hall of Fame Friday night, March 6 and an unselfish community servant was honored with the F.J. Beverly Beacon of Light Award as a crowd of 235 looked on at the Waycross City Auditorium. It was the hall’s 35th annual banquet. Curtis Bryson, Stan Stipe, Al Tyre, Morris Jackson and Gary Franklin were installed during the three-hour program that was laden with nostalgia. Bryson was All-State in football and baseball at Wacona during the 1950s. Stipe earned a state championship ring while playing football at Waycross High in the decade of the 1980s, then was the long snapper on two Georgia Southern national title winners.