VALDOSTA – Guy Franklin McAllister Sr., 92, of Valdosta, Georgia, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Baptist Village in Waycross.

He was born on January 5, 1928, in Brooks County, to the late Alice and James McAllister. He attended ABAC and graduated from the University of Georgia.

He was a member of the Park Avenue United Methodist Church and retired from the State of Georgia as a Regional Director of Vocational Rehabilitation. He was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class.

He enjoyed fishing, growing beautiful roses and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He graduated with the last class from Barney High School and played basketball on Barney High’s State championship basketball team and ABAC’s State championship basketball team.

After serving in the United States Navy, he coached basketball and taught in several Georgia communities including Richland.

Survivors include his children, Guy McAllister Jr. (Brenda), Lynne Brown (Gary), Glynn McAllister (Kathy), Alicia Alderman (Jeffery), Jim McAllister (Leslie), Vic Ledbetter (Connie), Cindee Hiers (Terry); 13 grandchildren, Hannah McAllister, David McAllister, Amy Wilke (Scott), Rebecca Crosby (Robbie), Zach Roberson, Raleigh McAllister, Rachel Suttles (Zac), Brooke McAllister, Crane McAllister, Vickie Everitte (Philip), Christy Keene (Bobby), Heather Dorsey (Matt), Lindsey Moore (Kevin); 10 great-grandchildren; two nephews and two nieces.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 28 years, Gladys Crane McAllister, and his second wife of 30 years, Katherine Paulk McAllister, siblings, Wilbur McAllister, Floyd McAllister, Geraldine Hunter, and grandson, Taylor Roberson.

The family appreciates the loving care of his caregivers at Baptist Village and especially his at-home caregivers, Vinnie Jones and Deloris Johnson.

The funeral was held on Tuesday, March 17, at Carson-McLane Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David Tart and the Rev. John McGowan officiating.

Interment followed the service at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Satilla in Waycross, Georgia.

