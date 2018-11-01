LYONS — Gunner Lane Ussery was born June 28, 2021, and passed away July 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Dr. Lou Munsayac. Survivors include his mother, Lauren Johns, and father, Mason Ussery, both of Lyons; maternal grand-mother, Marie Carter; maternal grandfather, Lorne Johns and wife Dasha, all of Brantley County; paternal grandmother, Lisa Munsayac of Vidalia; maternal great-grandmother, Myra Thrift of Brantley County; paternal great-grandparents, Randy and Johnnie Faye Page of the Center Community, and Audrey and Elliot Dixon of Cedar Crossing; maternal great-grandparents, Mary and Ricky Ammons and Nita Phillips and Dewayne Thomas, all of Brantley County; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A funeral service was held Saturday afternoon, July 3, at Cedar Crossing Baptist Church in Toombs County with Pastor Reece Mincey officiating. Burial followed in Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Vidalia. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Trisomy 18 Foundation, P.O. Box 433, Flushing, Mich. 484633, or by visiting their website at trisomy18.org. Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home in Vidalia was in charge of arrangements.