GRAY, Ga. — Grover Cleveland "G.C." Hamilton, Jr., 81, of Stewart Farm Road, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at his residence. Memorial services were held Saturday, April 10, 2021, graveside at Spring Hill Cemetery in Hoboken with the Rev. Don Hamilton officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. Hamilton was born May 17, 1939, in Pierce County and had lived in Jones County for the past seven years. He was the son of the late Grover Cleveland Hamilton, Sr. and Evie Lee Dixon Hamilton. He was a millwright by trade and could be found nearly daily at the Waffle House near his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dicie Carrilee Jacobs Hamilton. Hamilton is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Sherry Hamilton; grandchildren Savannah Hamilton, Caleb Hamilton, and Caralee Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Blaze Allen and Hunter Allen; brother, Don Hamilton (Ann) and by numerous other relatives in South Georgia.