WAYCROSS — Mr. Gregory Thomas Martin, 55, died Sunday afternoon, November 8, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness. Martin was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. A 1983 graduate of Waycross High School, Martin owned and operated Manco Trophy for 16 years. He currently owned and operated The Engraver’s Mark. Martin was a member of Central Baptist Church and Kiwanis Club, and he was an alumni of Leadership Waycross. Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Theresa Bryant Martin of Waycross; three children, Maranda Conley of Nahunta, Morgan Martin of Nahunta, and Mitchell Martin of Blackshear; three grandchildren, Whitley Conley, Kelsey Duncan and Kyley Duncan of Nahunta; his parents, Thomas Wesley Martin and Ruth Crawford Martin of Waycross; one brother, Travis Martin (Jeannie) of Waycross; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bobby and Ava Bryant of Woodbine; sister-in-law, Kelley Bryant Renick (Tim) of Jacksonville, Florida; nieces, Cassie Waters (Terry) of Bickley, Caitlin Martin of Waycross and Nicole Bryant of Jacksonville, Florida; great-niece and great-nephew, Carli and Talon Waters of Bickley; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A graveside service was held Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at High Bluff Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook or viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.