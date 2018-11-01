WAYCROSS — Mr. Grady Carlton Dyal, 63, died Tuesday night, January 26, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health. Dyal was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County having graduated from Ware County High School. He retired from CSX Railroad in 2006. Dyal was a member of Swamp Road Baptist Church. He was an avid fox hunter who owned and operated Dyal’s Fox Pen. Griffin Dyal Hayes Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Greta Hickox Dyal of Waycross; two sons, Buddy Dyal of Brantley County and Eric Dyal (wife Morgan) of Pierce County; five grandchildren, Carter Jackson Dyal (Faith Rice), Loral Lynn Dyal, Madison Claire Dyal, Emma Dyal, and Lindy Jane Dyal; one great-grandchild, Avery Jackson Dyal; his parents, Lewis Dyal, Jr. and Ima Jean Craven Dyal of Waycross; one brother, Greg Dyal; three sisters, Debbie Emond (Danny), Cheryl Lee (Joel) and Myra McLaughlin all of Waycross; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Dillon Woodard and Donnie Davis. A funeral service was held Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.