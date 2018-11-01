WAYCROSS — Grace Virginia Strickland Harris, 91, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness. She was born in Waycross to the late James Leonard Strickland and Thelma Estelle Beaty Strickland. Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 75 years, Robert Hilton Harris. Mrs. Harris was the epitome of love, grace and kindness. She will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul, with a warm and encouraging smile. Those who knew her will remember her for her easy-going nature toward everyone. She was soft-spoken and had a smile that would light up the room. Whenever she saw an opportunity to show kindness or help someone, she seized it. She dedicated her life to the Lord. Mrs. Harris will long be remembered for the seeds she planted in so many children in her many years of teaching “children’s church.” She was of the Pentecostal faith. Survivors include three daughters, Glenda Bennett (Jerry) of Lake Park, Sharon Crawford of Elizabethton, Tennessee, and Virginia Wolfe (Alton) of Douglas; two grandchildren, Don James Jr. (Toy) and Gina Wolfe Williams (Marv); one sister, Lenora Estelle Lee (the late Joel Harvey Lee) of Waycross; and a host of extended family and loving friends. A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Marv Williams and the Rev. Marshall Adcock officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the funeral service recording at musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.