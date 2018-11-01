FRANKLIN – Grace Elizabeth Little Carswell, wife of Edgar D. Carswell, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vermont. She was born in Waycross, Georgia, on February 23, 1935, the daughter of the late Trawin Hume and Elizabeth (Atwood) Little. Carswell met her husband while attending Waycross High School and they married in 1957. After high school, she attended Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, Georgia, and Saint Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing, Jacksonville, Florida, where she was capped R.N. She worked as an R.N. in both Waycross and St. Marys, Georgia. She and her family moved to Mercedes, Texas, to follow her husband’s career, where they lived for six years. By this time, their family had grown to four children. From Texas, she and her family relocated to Jackman, Maine, where they remained for two years. Then, their adventure took them to San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they resided for three years and added two more children to the family. In 1971, they moved to Vermont where they found their true home and lived in East Franklin until her passing. Carswell was an active member of the Franklin community and over the years served the town as School Board Director, Health Officer, and Auditor. After raising her family, she enjoyed a new career working at the Regional Adjudication Center/INS in St. Albans, where she rose to the rank of Assistant Director until her retirement. All through her life, Carswell was a faithful mother, spiritual leader, willing volunteer and mentor to all who came to her for help. She loved her family, her gardens, homestead life on the farm and her northern and southern communities. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Edgar D. Carswell, of Franklin; children, David Carswell and his wife Kathy, of Spring, Texas, Daniel Carswell and his wife, Claudette, of Franklin, Kevin Carswell and his wife, Mia, of The Woodlands, Texas, Frances Jackson and her husband, Dana, of Enosburg Falls, James Carswell, of Franklin, and Ruth McAllister and her husband, Willie, of Hardwick; grandchildren, David Carswell Jr., Rebecca Begins and her husband, Abraham, Andrew Carswell and his wife, Flora, all of Spring, Texas, Alex Carswell and his wife, Melanie, of Enosburg Falls, Chris Carswell and his wife, Jessica, of Franklin, Jeremy Carswell, Nico Carswell, Sophia Carswell, all of The Woodlands, Texas, Marie Jackson, of Enosburg Falls, Jacob Carswell, of Ohio, Nicholas Carswell, of Richford, Sophie Carswell, of St. Albans, Luther Larsen, Daniel Larsen, and Frederic Larsen, all of Hardwick; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Frances O’Brien, of Waycross, Georgia; brotherin- law, James Carswell and his wife, Joyce, of The Villages, Florida; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public service. For those who wish, contributions in Grace’s memory may be made to Franklin Rescue, P.O. Box 172, Franklin, Vermont 05457. Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.