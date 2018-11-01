Grabbing seat on Trump Bus

Republican caravan makes a stop in city



By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

Waycross and Ware County supporters of President Donald J. Trump turned out in force Saturday afternoon, October 10, to greet Republican officials on the Trump Bus during its trek through South Georgia and to cheer on their candidate for the November 3 election.

Loudly honking horns, blasts of tractor-trailer airhorns, shouts of support, and cheers from traffic on Plant Avenue stirred up the crowd as the wait for the bus neared its end. The big bus, covered with photos of Trump and support for other Republican candidates, arrived to sirens and honking horns, accompanied by a large number of vehicles carrying other Republican candidates for state and national offices.

David Shafer, Georgia Republican Party Chairman, addressed the crowd gathered near