NAHUNTA — Gordon D. Wright, 98, of Nahunta passed away Wednesday morning, October 7, 2020, at the Hospice House in Waycross after an extended illness. Born in Tell City, Indiana, his mother was Nina G. Wright. He was preceded in death by his wife, Miriam Christine Campbell. Gordon was a retired teacher for the Brantley County Board of Education and served in the United States Army during WWII. He was of the Christian faith and loved teaching, doing yard work, playing Bingo, and helping others. Gordon was a very kind and generous man to everyone he knew and was an avid reader. Survivors include his special friends, Randall and Angel McCarty, and their children, Garran, Ella, and Ave McCarty, all of Nahunta; and several other relatives, a host of friends, and numerous students who highly respected him. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family asked that you follow the rules for social distancing. Also, if anyone who does not feel comfortable with attending the services, the family understands and asks you to be in prayer for our loved ones. A visitation was held 30 minutes before the service Friday, October 9, starting at 1:30 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. A funeral was held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 9, at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Randall McCarty officiating. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery in Waycross. Pallbearers were Randall McCarty, Ronald Ham, Van Herrin, Ernie Thomas, Jay Ham, and Ron Strickland. Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com