HOBOKEN – Glenda Dale Howard Willis, 70, of Hoboken, passed away Thursday evening, May 14, 2020, at her residence after an extended illness. Born in Savannah, Mrs. Willis was the daughter of Conway Howard and Arlene Dickerson Howard. Mrs. Willis was an educator for 22 years for the Brantley County Board of Education and a member of Hickox Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her grandkids, camping, traveling, and sewing. Glenda also loved going on vacation at Disney. Survivors include her husband, Robert Willis of Hoboken; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Benjamin Darren Crews (Clarissa) of Hickox, and Andrew “Andy” Willis of Blackshear; five grandchildren, Taylor Rayne Crews, Kameron Blake Bishop, Amelia Grayce Crews, Brantley Willis, and Bryce Willis; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Read Carter (Linda), William “Tom” C. Howard (Bonnie) and Wade H. Howard (Ruby), all of Hickox; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Marty Morgan of Nahunta, and Patricia “Tootie” Lee (William), of Hoboken; a special sister-in-law, Donna Howard of Hickox; and also several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A graveside service was held Sunday, May 17, at Hoboken Cemetery. Pallbearers were Randall Howard, Steven Howard, Tony Crews, Emory Crews, Dewayne Johns and Michael Myer. Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.