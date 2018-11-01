WAYCROSS — Glenda Brewington, 68, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at the Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness. She was born in Charleston, South Carolina, and lived most of her life there as a kindergarten teacher and retired as owner and operator of a daycare. She lived in Papua, New Guinea, as a missionary for six years and moved to Waycross in 2006 where she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mrs. Brewington was the daughter of the late William Martin and Myrtle Cowart Martin. She also was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Martin and Tom Martin. She is survived by her husband, Bill Brewington, of Waycross; two children, Marcy Diane Brewington, of Chicago, Illinois., and Martin Lee Brewington (Callyann), of Waycross; two stepsons, William Edward Brewington II, of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Robert Ross Brewington (Elizabeth), of England; seven grandchildren, Amanda Harte Brewington, Cole Martin Brewington, Rickey Brewington, Ciara Brewington, William Edward Brewington III, Ariel Brewington, Suki Rose Brewington, and Akemie Brewington; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, at Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.