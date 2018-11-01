MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. — Gladys A. Sirmans, 85, was born on February 4, 1936, and passed away on May 20, 2021, in Miami Springs, Florida after a short illness. Ms. Sirmans was married to the late Emerson Sirmans of Waycross, Ga., and Miami Springs, Florida. Emerson was the brother of Jessie Sirmans Yarbrough, Hampton Sirmans Sr., Wilson Sirmans, Louise Henderson, and Lonie Smith, all of whom are deceased and all lived in Waycross. Gladys was a nurse and met Emerson when he was under her care. Of Cuban descent, Gladys and her family fled Cuba in the 1950s and were part of the first wave of Cuban immigrants fleeing the regime of Fidel Castro. She was laid to rest next to her beloved Emerson on Monday, June 21, following an 11 a.m. graveside service at Oakland Cemetery in Waycross. David White, Associate Minister at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waycross will be the Officiant. Nieces and nephews include Sonny and Danny Yarbrough of Waycross, Rita Yarbrough Aldrich of Valdosta, Cornelia Yarbrough of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Winston Sirmans of Rome, Georgia. Arrangements were with Miles-Odum Funeral Home of Waycross.