Girl, 11, Thrown Off ATV; Driver Who Fled Scene Arrested For DUI

An 11-year-old girl was injured Sunday when she was thrown from an all-terrain vehicle on which she was a passenger about 9:43 p.m., said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt. The driver fled the scene but was later arrested for DUI.

Kelssie Bowen, 11, of Blackshear, was heard screaming in pain when the accident was called in to the Ware County 911 center, said Skerratt. She was picked up in a black Camaro and driven to the hospital for examination, said Skerratt.

Derrick James Bowen, 33, of Blackshear, was driving the ATV in the 4100 block of Jamestown Road when the accident happened, said Skerratt.

He told deputies he gave the machine too much gas, causing the ATV to “wheelie up” and throw the girl off the back, said Skerratt.

Georgia State Patrol officers and Ware deputies responded to a residence in Blackshear where Bowen was located after fleeing the scene. Skerratt said he was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

GSP Trooper Justin Jones was in charge of the accident investigation.