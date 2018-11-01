WAYCROSS — Gillian Stanley Whitney Paul, 83, of Waycross died Monday morning, May 17, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness. Mrs. Paul was born in Waltham, Massachusetts, to the late Howard P. Whitney and Hazel Stanley Whitney and made Waycross her home since 1971. She started her education with a Bachelor’s Degree from the College of Charleston (S.C.), followed with a Master’s degree from Auburn University where she met her husband and worked on her doctorate at the University of Georgia. Mrs. Paul was a retired professor from Waycross College but worked in many other school systems including Arnold Junior High in Columbus, Ga., Ava Street High School, Waycross High School, Waycross Middle School, Pierce County High School, Waycross College, and Okefenokee Technical College. After retirement, she continued to help mold children and young adults by substitute teaching and after-school tutoring. Outside of educating youth, she enjoyed reading and knitting. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Paul was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Oliver Daye “O.D.” Paul and a sister, Judy Crites. She is survived by three sons, Whitney Paul, wife Lisa, of Decatur, Ga., David Paul, wife Marcy, of Goldsboro, N.C., Stanley Paul, wife Hope, of Waycross; six grandchildren, Isabella Paul, Sophia Paul, Travis Paul, wife Christa, Olivia Paul, Alex Johnson, and Shae Paul, wife Leah; two great-grandchildren, Oliver David Paul, Emmarie Renee Paul; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held Thursday, May 20, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. A committal service took place at 4 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Dothan, Ala. The family would like to thank the Memorial Satilla Health ICU staff for all their support and dedicated services. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Arrangements were with Miles-Odum Funeral Home.