GHSA adopts 30-second shot clock for hoops

WCHS Gators’ coach Kingston Clark not in favor of changing the game

By RICK HEAD

Publisher

The days of low-scoring games with a methodical Princeton-type offensive scheme will soon be a thing of the past.

Georgia became the first southern state to adopt a 30- second shot clock for high school basketball Tuesday, June 23 when the GHSA’s (Georgia High School Association) executive committee voted 53-10 to phase it in over three years and make it mandatory by 2022-23. The only states that used shot clocks full-time last season were California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Washington.

“I’m personally against it,” said Ware County head coach Kingston Clark. “It just takes away your strategy when facing a giant like a Statesboro (Region 2-AAAAA member) or Dutchtown (state champion). It’s already a difficult task with the way they attack and press. Dominate teams will continue to dominate.