WAYCROSS — Gertrude Bryant Crosby, 84, died Wednesday morning, September 9, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health after a short illness. She was a native of Appling County but lived most of her life in Waycross. Gertrude graduated from Appling County High School and Berry College in Rome, Georgia. She was employed as a teacher for 38 years having served at Pierce County and Charlton County School Systems. Mrs. Crosby also was previously employed by Walmart in Waycross for 22½ years. She was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church, Red Hat Society, National Educators Association, National Retired Educators Association, and president of the Georgia Association of Educators for three years. Mrs. Crosby donated to St. Jude's Children's Hospital and Miracle Childrens' Network. She loved her precious dogs, and she was a devoted Christian who loved her Lord and Savior. Mrs. Crosby was preceded in death by her parents, Archie Bryant and Lula Studivent Bryant, her husband, Thomas Sylvester Crosby, grandson, Jordie Clifton, and sister, Dean Oliver. Survivors include one daughter, Rhonda Crosby Clifton (late husband, Dale), of Waycross; two sons, Thomas Lynn Crosby and James Timothy Crosby, both of Waycross; two granddaughters, Paige Crosby Wildes (Lane), of Hoboken, and Sarah Elizabeth Clifton, of the U.S. Navy; three sisters-in-law, Martha Blackman, of Jacksonville, Florida, Linda Crosby, of Scottsboro, Virginia, and Vickie Crosby, of Darien, Georgia; one cousin, George Smith, of St. Marys, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, at Jamestown Baptist Church. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. The AIC unit employees of Memorial Satilla Health served as honorary pallbearers. Sympathy can be offered by signing the online guestbook or viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome. com Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.