Geraldine Davis

OFFERMAN — Geraldine Perkins Davis, 83, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at home. A native and lifelong resident of Offerman, Mrs. Davis was born May 30, 1937, to the late Abb P. Perkins and Carrie Franklin Perkins Chancey. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother who devoted her life to her family. Mrs. Davis was always working. She developed a strong work ethic at a young age when she worked in tobacco. It was said that she could pick tobacco faster than anyone else around. Later in life, when she had children, Mrs. Davis had mastered the art of sewing and would sew clothing for her children. She was a longtime member of Offerman Baptist Church, and in her spare time enjoyed ceramics, growing beautiful flowers, adding to her impressive collection of salt and pepper shakers, and playing bass with her husband to bluegrass tunes with all their friends. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Davis, and her siblings, Junior Perkins, J.C. Perkins, Caldeen Kelly, Vernon Perkins, Willie Carl Perkins, and Clinton Perkins and her half-siblings, Arrie Lee Perkins, Flora Perkins, Lula Lare Strickland, Carlos Perkins, Leonard Perkins, Sarah Dell Lipthratt, Minnie Susie Barrs, Lloyd Davis, and Leroy Chancey. Survivors include her husband of 70-plus years, J.B. Davis of Offerman; children, Diane Crawford and husband Randy of Patterson, Juanita Tyre and husband Jack of Offerman, Benjy Davis and wife Roxanne of Patterson and Lyndell Davis and fiancé Shane of Offerman; 16 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a large extended family also survive. A funeral service was held Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Offerman Baptist Church with Reverends James Lightsey, Andy Gillis, and Adam Walker officiating. Interment followed in Offerman Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Jerry David Davis, Jr., Michael Davis, Joseph Brandon Davis, Nathan Ray Davis, John Davis, Jeffrey Davis, and Ross Byrd. The guestbook may be signed online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com. Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, was in charge of arrangements.