WAYCROSS — Gerald R. Jordan, 73, of Waycross died Monday, April 20, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness. He was born in Argyle, Georgia, to the late Lige Jordan and Lucybell Smith Jordan. He m a d e Clinch and Ware Counties home for his entire life. He was a hard and dedicated worker at GATX for 32 years until his health forced him to retire early in 1999. Even then, he pleaded with his doctor to allow him to return to work. He was very close with his co-workers and faithfully visited them during his retirement years. He attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses with his wife, Wanda. Mr. Jordan enjoyed fishing, especially seining on the beach. More than anything, he loved his family and any time he was able to spend with them, especially his grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James “Pete” Jordan, Lige Donald “Dick” Jordan, and two sisters, Imogene Mathis and Haddie Jordan. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Jordan, of Waycross; two daughters, Cassandra Phillips and her husband, Eddie, of Statesboro, Amanda Brown and her husband, Chris, of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Jordan Burnam, Chelsea Burnam, Taylor Dalton and her husband, Robert, Madison Brown; four sisters, Glenda Jordan, of Homerville, Caroline Johnson, of Lakeland, Hilda Hufsettler, of Lakeland, Sammie Griffin, of Argyle, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.