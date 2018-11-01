WAYCROSS — On Friday, June 12, 2020, the heavens opened and a glowing light appeared as the Heavenly Father’s arms reached down and gently took Gerald Lee McRae by the hand. As Gerald drew his last breath on this earth, his Heavenly Father escorted him through Heavens’ Gates and he was joined once again with his late parents, Marvin and Alice McRae. Gerald was born December 23, 1960, in Seattle, Washington, but resided most of his life in Waycross. He was a 1978 graduate of Brunswick High School and later attended Savannah State College. He was retired from Georgia Pacific and then later retired in security with the Ware County Board of Education. He was a member of the New Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Waycross. Gerald was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Left to cherish his memories are his two daughters whom he loved to the moon and back, Chelsea McRae and Meagan McRae (her fiancé, Anthony Smith); a sister, Saida Holyfield (Kevin); two brothers, Percy McRae and Shahad Ali; one living aunt, Ilya Suraye Corbin; and a multitude of friends. A Celebration of Life was held to honor Gerald’s life from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Georgia. The family cordially invited all to join them in celebrating a life well-lived. It was requested that all in attendance please observe the state’s social distancing regulations. Edo Miller and Sons were in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com