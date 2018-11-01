WAYCROSS — Gerald Eugene Edwards, 79, of Waycross, died early Friday morning, November 20, 2020, at his residence after a brief illness. He was born in Thomasville, Georgia, to the late Eugene Edwards and Eunice Lewis Edwards. Gerald worked as a License Examiner for the Georgia State Patrol. He retired after 35 years of service. He lived in numerous places around the state due to his job, but the majority of his life was spent in Thomasville and Waycross. He was a member of Fredonia Baptist Church in Thomasville. Mr. Edwards loved his family and cherished every moment he was able to spend with them, especially his granddaughters. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Douglas Edwards. Mr. Edwards is survived by his wife, Martha Edwards, of Waycross; two children, Gerald E. Edwards Jr. “Jerry” and his wife, Misty, of Tallahassee, Florida, Terralyn Edwards, of Waycross; nine grandchildren, Tonia Pittman and her husband, Kyle, Nicki Young, Amy Young, Gerald E. “Gene” Edwards III, Andrew Edwards, Michael Edwards, Daniel Edwards, Sarah E. Edwards, Grace Edwards; five great-grandchildren, Kingston Pittman, Zella Pittman, Ava Edwards, Aubrey Edwards, Aiden Edwards; his brother, Richard Edwards and his wife, Susan, of Bowersville, Georgia; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.