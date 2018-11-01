WAYCROSS — Gerald David Lang Sr., 95, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Hospice House Satilla following a short illness. He was born in Dowagiac, Michigan, to the late Frederick Lang and Lula Hill Lang. He retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company as regional manager. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Waycross where he was an Elder Emeritus and was Past President and member of the Waycross Exchange Club. He also served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Lee Lang, and a sister, Helen Lang Byrum. He is survived by his daughter, Janie Lang Wysong (husband, Phil), of Waycross; a son, Gerald D. “Jerry” Lang Jr. (wife, Ginger), of Centennial, Colorado; three grandchildren, Kirsten Forsythe (husband, Jacob), Sam Lang, and Chris Wysong (Mary Cate); a brother, Gordon Lang (Alleta), of Dowagiac, Michigan; and a sister, Ruth Modl, of Paris, Texas. A memorial service will be held at Oakland Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in his honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia, 31501 or The Village Lake Suites at Baptist Village, 715 Village Lake Drive Waycross, Georgia, 31503 Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.