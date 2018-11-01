FOLKSTON — Georgia Larinda Crews, 71, of Folkston, Georgia, passed away at her home Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born May 1949, in Folkston to the late John and Minnie Lucille Crews. Miss Crews retired as a paraprofessional with the Charlton County School System. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Folkston. Miss Crews is survived by her sister, Cheryl (Otis) Harris; and a niece, Jennifer (Stephan) Wright; and a nephew, Mel (Heather) Harris. Memorialization is by cremation. A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. today (Wednesday, September 30) at High Bluff Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19, the family would like to ask all to please follow the rules of social distancing, and facemasks are recommended at the service. Also, anyone who does not feel comfortable with attending the service, the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers. Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh. com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, Georgia.