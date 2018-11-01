NAYLOR, Ga. — George Wendell Booth, 68, of Naylor, Georgia, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Booth was born May 9, 1952, in Homerville, Georgia, to the late Sarah Belle (Cason) and Marcus Ray Booth. He worked as a loan officer with Farmers and Merchants Bank for many years before retiring as Senior Vice President. Booth enjoyed spending time with his family fishing and hunting. He had a personality as big as he was, and his laughter and smile were contagious to all those he met. Booth was wrapped around the finger of his granddaughter, Remi, and the two shared a bond like no other. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Sylvia Booth; mother-in-law, Louise Isaac Gilley; and father-in-law, Rayder Isaac. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Martha Isaac Booth of Naylor; son, Mark Booth and wife Dannyelle of Naylor; granddaughter, Remi Booth of Naylor; brother, Deryl Booth and wife Jane of South Carolina; aunt, Edith Delk of Homerville. The funeral was held Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Pleasant Way Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, February 13. Messages of sympathy may be left at www.musicfuneralservices.com In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to Pleasant Way Baptist Church, 4340 Lakeland Highway, Naylor, 31641 and SGMC Foundation/Pearlman Cancer Center, P.O. Box 1727, Valdosta, 31603. The Booth family was served by the caring and professional staff of Music Funeral Services, Valdosta.