George Leonard Carver

EL PASO, Texas — George Leonard Carter passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the age of 70 in El Paso, Texas due to heart failure. Carver was born in Waycross to Leonard “Bill” Carver and Nancy Emma Cox – Carver. He served in the U.S. Army until meeting his wife and marrying on December 22, 1968, in El Paso, Texas. Carver was preceded in death by his father, Bill, and his mother, Emma, as well as his sister, Everlyn. He is survived by his wife, Irma, of El Paso, Texas; his two daughters, Cynthis “Cyndie” Ramirez (Francisco) of Cordova, Tennessee, and Helen Stricklin (Bill) of Topeka, Kansas; his grandchildren, Francisco “Frankie” Ramirez III of Jacksonville, Florida, Alyssa Hicks (Dustin) of Richlands, North Carolina, Amria Stricklin of Topeka, and Aiden Stricklin of Topeka; five great-grandchildren, Christian, Gabriela, Connor, Leah, and Ayden; his brother, Carl Carter of Waycross; his sister, Lynell Corbitt of Waycross; several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Carver had a passion for “figuring things out” and held licensing for a multitude of trades, including plumbing, refrigeration, and optometry. He often recalled time spent on the swamp and loved fishing. Carver never met a stranger and always had a booming laugh to be heard. He never met a chicken pot pie or steak he wouldn’t eat, unless it was “pink” and would top it off with a good shrimp cocktail. He bragged about his family and his girls to anyone who would listen and was often heard telling his nurses “my girls can do anything they put their minds to.” A celebration of life will be held in early June when he can be taken home to Waycross.