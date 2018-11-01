WAYCROSS — George L. Tatum Sr., 90, of Waycross, died Sunday afternoon, April 25, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness. He was born in Ware County to the late George H. Tatum Jr. and Lottie Wildes Tatum. A cowboy his entire life, his passion was working with cattle. At the Pierce County and Ware County stockyards, he hauled, loaded, unloaded, and moved the cattle through the auctions. For more than 20 years in Turner County, Turner built fences and worked cattle throughout the county. For the rest of his life, he always counted many of the residents in Turner County as family. Turner loved to fish, loved bluegrass music, and loved his family and the time he was able to spend with them. He will forever be remembered for his gift of storytelling and the joy he felt being able to share those stories with so many. Turner was a member of Swamp Road Baptist Church. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Adrian Arnold; two brothers, James Hamilton “Hamp” Tatum and Elias Adam Tatum; and six sisters, Lavenia Bell Tatum, Margaret Simerly, Doris Douglas, Melissie Howell, Lottie Mae Vanhoy, and Kathleen Pedrick. Turner is survived by three children, Gloria Douglas and her husband Allan of Waycross, George L. Tatum Jr., and his wife LaShea of Blackshear, Jerry Tatum and his wife Debra of Waycross; nine grandchildren, Charles Conley and his wife Camille, Tatum Sikes, Justin Douglas and his wife Catrina, Steve Douglas and his fiancée Lacie, George L. “Shorty’” Tatum III and his wife Nancy, Ashlee Griffin and her husband Curtis, Samantha Tatum, Erica Jones and her husband Johnathon, Lee Tatum and his wife Felicia; 20 greatgrandchildren; four greatgreatgrandchildren; one sister, Jane Bennett and her husband John of Waycross; one brother, Toomer Tatum and his wife Betty Sue of Waycross; his sister in-law, Jo Tatum of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral was held Wednesday, April 28, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.