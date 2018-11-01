Gene R. Smith

WAYCROSS — Gene Rivers Smith, born December 5, 1927, of Waycross passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a sudden illness. He was born in Waycross to the late T.C. and Minnie Jordan Smith. At the age of 18, Gene joined the U.S. Navy where he served for two years. He worked for the DuPont Company for 30 years as an Instrumentation Engineer and moved back to Waycross in 2001. He was a dedicated husband to Eleanor Smith, who preceded him in death in 2006 after 50 years of marriage. Smith enjoyed playing sports growing up, and was on the Waycross High School basketball and football teams. Gene loved airplanes, and flew his own plane, while in his late 20’s. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed many rounds with his wife, sons and friends. A favorite memory was a 1992 golf trip to Scotland with his three sons. Smith also liked building and collecting golf clubs. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, and they visited many places around the world. In addition to his parents and wife, Smith was preceded in death by five brothers, J.R. Smith, Charles Smith, Richard L. Smith Jr., Andrew Smith and Twyman Smith, and his sister, Carolyn Smith Barber. Smith is survived by four children, Keiley Lafferty and her husband, William, of Hockessin, Delaware, Kent Smith and his wife, Cathy, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Keith Smith, of Newark, Delaware, Kevin Smith and his wife, Diane, of Newark, Delaware; 10 grandchildren; four greatgrandchildren; his sister, Rosha Lee Jernigan, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the United Way of South Georgia, P.O. Box 690, Jesup, Georgia, 31598. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome. com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.