Gene R. Knowles

WAYCROSS — Gene Riley Knowles, 79, of Waycross died Saturday night, June 6, 2020, at his residence after an extended illness. He was born in Folkston to the late Jeffery and Lula Lloyd Knowles and lived in Waycross for most of his life. Mr. Knowles retired in June 1999 from Gilman Paper Company in St. Mary’s as the shipping clerk manager. He was a member of Whitehall Community Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Beagle Knowles; one son, Randy Knowles; granddaughter, Destiny Knowles; great-granddaughter, Cierra Bell; two sisters, Geraldine Butts and Beulah Spivey; five brothers, Lonnie Knowles, Howard Knowles, Emmanuel Knowles, Arthur Knowles, and Levi Knowles. Survivors include one son, William Knowles and his wife, Melissa, of Waycross; daughter-in-law that he loved like a daughter, Nicki Knowles and her husband, Levon Hammonds, of Waycross; one grandson, Michael Chace Knowles of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the Miles- Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID-19, seating will be limited to comply with CDC regulations. All attendees are asked to wear a mask during the service. The family hosted a dinner and visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Mr. Knowles’ residence, 2977 Albany Avenue. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Heartland Hospice for their love and care. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.