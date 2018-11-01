WAYCROSS – Gene Maxwell Christian, 82, of Waycross passed away Sunday night, September 27, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness. Born in Swainsboro, Georgia, his parents were Johnny Maxwell Christian and Nesbit Rogers Christian. Gene was self-employed at Gene’s Pawn Shop as a pawnbroker. Gene was of the Baptist faith. He was a former state trooper in Waycross and he loved hunting and fishing. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Shirley Wainwright Christian, of Waycross; one son, Glenn Maxwell Christian, of Pembroke, Georgia; three grandchildren, Tiffany, Grant, and Lane Christian, of Pembroke; one great-grandchild, Waylon Christian, of Pembroke; special cousin, sister, Janice Russell, of Nahunta; a special friend who was like a son, Donnie Oglesby, of Waycross, and his children, Mandy, Ashley, Cody, Amber and Austin; special buddies, Dewey Newman, John Eliand, Dereck Strickland, George Freeman, and Tommy Green; special companion, always with him, never left his sight, Honey; several other relatives and a host of friends. Due to COVID-19, there will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.frye.com.