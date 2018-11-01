GBI Will Turn Case Findings In Death Of Toddler To DA

When Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents finish the investigation into the death of a toddler in Brantley County on June 2, the results of the probe will be turned over to the district attorney for an overview and consideration of any action.

Special Agent-in-Charge Stacy Carson of the GBI Office in Kingsland said Wednesday that the case is “still an active investigation at this point.”

The Brantley County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Len Davis requested the assistance of the GBI in investigating the case after the little girl was reportedly found by her mother inside the bottom of a clothes dryer behind a shroud panel.

Carson declined to say anything concerning the case other than that it is still ongoing.

“When we are finished, the results of the investigation will be turned over to the DA’s office,” said Carson.

The name of the child who died has not been released by law enforcement officials. Carson did say, however, that the medical examiner had determined the child “died of hyperthermia.”

Hyperthermia is a condition where a person’s body temperature is elevated beyond what is normal.

Early reports noted that the little girl was found by her mother. After the child was found, Brantley County requested assistance (mutual aid) at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, June 2, and the Waycross Police Department responded to the address, 49 Park Lane off Miles Still Road near the Brantley and Ware counties line.

Davis and five Brantley County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to the scene, then turned the case investigation over to the GBI.