GBI still probes WPD shooting

By MYRA THRIFT
Two teens were arrested Saturday, August 8, and charged based on the circumstances surrounding an incident that involved an officer of the Waycross Police Department firing multiple shots at a vehicle the teens occupied during a traffic stop, said Waycross Police Major Danny Hampton.
The 16-year-old driver of the vehicle was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, driving without a driver’s license, possession of a handgun by a person under 18, reckless driving and a stop sign violation, said Hampton.
The 15-year-old passenger was charged with possession of a handgun by a person under 18, felony obstruction of an officer and removal or attempt to remove a firearm from an officer, Hampton stated.