Gators sweep Coffee to finish second in region

Ware County hosting Region 4 third-seed Union Grove in opening round

Staff Report

Landon Dean’s two-out, three-run homer in Game 2 at Coffee clinched the three-game series against the Trojans giving Ware County the No. 2 seed from Region 1 in the Class AAAAA state tournament. The current MaxPreps 20th-ranked Gators will open the best-of-three playoff series today (Wednesday, April 28) hosting Region 4 third seed Union Grove (19-7), ranked 12th by MaxPreps and winners of four straight, in a doubleheader.

Game 1 is set for 4:30 p.m., with Game 2 to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

The “if” game is scheduled for Thursday, April 29 at 5 p.m.

The winner advances to a second-round pairing with the survivor of Region 3 champion Woodward Academy and Region 2 fourth-seed McIntosh. Second-round action is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4, and Wednesday, May 5.

The Gators (15-10 overall, 8-4 region), who entered the three-game Coffee series ranked 22nd by MaxPreps, ended a three-game skid in the series opener winning 6-1 Tuesday, April 20.

Dean’s dramatic blast in Thursday’s (April 22) Game 2 against the previously 18th-ranked Trojans (16-13, 5-7) lifted Ware County to a 4-3 victory.

The Gators followed with another dramatic rally, this time in the bottom of the seventh, to sweep the series with a 4-3 win Friday night at home.