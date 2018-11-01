Gators split semifinal twinbill at Starr’s Mill

By ROBERT GRUBBS

FAYATTEVILLE — For the first time in their 2021 playoff run, the Ware County Gator baseball team had to hit the road.

They traveled four hours north Saturday, May 15 to face Region 2 champion Starr’s Mill in a rematch of the 2019 first-round pairing. The Panthers won a pair of 3-2 games.

The Region 1 runner-up Gators (22-12), ranked seventh by MaxPreps, split a doubleheader with Starr’s Mill (28-11), ranked third by MaxPreps, winning the opener 6-5 before falling 12-2 in Game 2 forcing a winner-take-all scenario in Monday’s “if” game.

The winner advances to the best-of-three championship series at Truist Park in Atlanta to face the winner of Region 8 runner-up Loganville and Region 5 runner-up St. Pius X.

The Atlanta Braves and GHSA announced the dates are Monday, May 24 thru Thursday, May 27 for Classes 5A, 6A, and 7A. GHSA has not announced the playing order for the classifications.

“These guys have fought all year,” said head coach Jamie Ammons. “They have no quit in their makeup. And, they’re just really determined right now to finish. They want to go play at Truist Park. They want to get to a chance to win the state championship, and they’re not going to take no for an answer.”