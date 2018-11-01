Gators make first road trip to Class AAA No. 10 Thomson

Fourth-ranked WCHS faces former defensive coordinator Youngblood

By VERNON WILLIS

Staff Writer

Ware County head coach Jason Strickland has little doubt about what to expect Friday night when his squad makes the just over three-hour trip up U.S. 1 to Thomson in a battle of unbeaten ranked teams. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Class AAAAA fourth-ranked Gators (2-0) will be in action for the first time since a September 11 36-29 victory over Richmond Hill. Last week’s scheduled road game against Baldwin was canceled making Friday’s game the Gators first test away from the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium. The AJC’s Class AAA 10th-ranked Bulldogs, members of Region 4, enter the contest with a 3-0 record and are coming off a 28-14 victory over Washington County. They also have wins over Jefferson County (21-14) and Grovetown (24-14).