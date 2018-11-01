Gators knock-off ‘The Hill’ in Top 10 matchup

WCHS seeks Friday night foe after Baldwin High cancellation

By VERNON WILLIS

Staff Writer

A Ware County Gators running game, already struggling to establish an identity and consistency, took a hit last week when the Gators learned that they will be without Cartavious Norton, their leading returning rusher, for the next six weeks.

The junior running back underwent surgery Thursday to repair a broken collarbone suffered in the season-opening 38-6 win over Cook.

That meant quarterback Thomas Castellanos would have to shoulder even more of the offensive load when the Class AAAAA fifth-ranked Gators (2-0) played host to the Class AAAAAA fourth-ranked Richmond Hill Wildcats (1-1) in an inter-classification matchup between Top 10 teams last Friday night in Memorial Stadium.

Fortunately for the Gators, on this night Castellanos’ shoulders proved to be more than broad enough.

Continuing his emergence as a lethal dual-threat, the junior QB ran and passed for 456 yards of total offense as the Gators improved to 2-0 by defeating the Wildcats 36-29 in a game that was billed as one of the marquee matchups in the state, and which did not fail to live up to expectations.