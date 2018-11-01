Gators easing into second phase following COVID scare

By RICK HEAD

Just two weeks remain before the official start football practice can begin. Ware County enters its fourth week of summer workouts having lost one week (June 22-26) to a positive COVID-19 test and another to dead week (first week of July).

The GHSA (Georgia High School Association) relaxed some of its guidelines last week allowing 7-on-7 passing drills between offenses and defenses and upping the number of participants to groups of 50.

The Gators, though, haven’t completely abandoned the first phase.

“We’re (coaches) trying to limit how much contact we have,” said head coach Jason Strickland. “We’re only doing about 5-6 minutes of contact. We still want to be smart about this.