Gators don helmets, shoulder pads

Strickland says August 21 scrimmage now at home vs. Cairo

By RICK HEAD

Publisher

Ware County moved into its second week of official football practice Monday with more than 100 players donning helmets and shoulder pads.

Players had to fulfill the mandatory five-day acclimation period last week with a helmet as the only equipment being allowed.

“We had a great acclimation period,” said second-year Ware County head coach Jason Strickland. “We had tremendous participation from out student-athletes and the practices were high-energy.”

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) allows full uniforms starting Week 2, but Strickland and his staff have opted to take things slow.

“Being in full gear can wear you down,” stated Strickland. “We’re going in helmets and shoulder pads and get acclimated to that feeling. These guys have not had on any equipment this summer because there were no padded camps.

“We wanted to just go in shells so the quarterbacks could see how it feels to throw the ball again, the receivers and running backs being able to catch the ball, and the linemen being able to get their feet under them while they are blocking (offense) or shedding blocks (defense).”