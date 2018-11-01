Gators coast in opener

Ware County had a successful debut for the 2020 season last week, rolling through Cook for a 38-6 victory in Memorial Stadium. The Gators scored all their points in the first half. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos completed 10-of-15 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns and added another running to key an effort that led to a running clock in the second half. Running back Cartevious Norton ran for two TDs and caught one of the scoring tosses by Castellanos against the outmanned Hornets. The Ware defense limited the visitors to only seven yards rushing on the night and had this interception by linebacker Prince Austin. The Gators face Class 6A Richmond Hill at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats opened the season with a 28-11 win at Class 7A Camden County.