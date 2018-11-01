Gators, Cartersville headed to ‘if’ game

Staff Report

A berth in the “Final Four” will go to an “if” game after Ware County and Cartersville split Monday’s quarterfinal doubleheader.

The Region 1 runner-up Gators (20-11), ranked seventh by MaxPreps, extending their winning streak to a season-best eight games with a 4-0 victory in the series opener.

Region 7 runner-up Cartersville (27-9), ranked fourth by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and fifth by MaxPreps, rallied for a 12-5 win in Game 2 capturing its 13th win in 15 games.

The “if” game of the series was played Tuesday with the winner advancing to face the survivor of Region 8 champion Greenbrier and Region 2 champion Starr’s Mill in the semifinals. The two teams also split Monday’s doubleheader. Game 1

No. 7 Gators……………4

No. 5 Cartersville…….0

Noah Hooks tossed a complete game, five-hit shutout leading Ware County to the series opening win in front of one of the largest crowds in years.

Hooks, who has thrown three consecutive series opening complete games in the playoffs, lowered his post-season ERA to 0.67.

He has allowed just 17 hits and two earned runs to go with 11 strikeouts and a walk in 21 innings of work.

The right-hander followed a 71-pitch performance in his last start against McIntosh with an 82-pitch outing against the Hurricanes.