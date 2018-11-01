Gators blank Richmond Hill, sweep twinbill with Brantley County

Staff Report

Ware County wrapped up a busy week of baseball action winning three times in four games.

The Gators (4-4) evened the season series against Richmond Hill posting a 3- 0 road win Monday, March 1. The Wildcats (3-5), who lost for the third consecutive game, recorded a 7-5 win February 23.

Ware County dropped a 12-5 decision Thursday, March 4 to visiting Glynn Academy. The Gators bounced back with a doubleheader sweep Friday, March 5 of visiting Brantley County winning 2-0 in Game 1 and 8-4 in Game 2.

Ware County has three games on the schedule this week. The Gators traveled Tuesday, March 9 to face Appling County and go today (Wednesday, March 10) to Cairo. They host Fitzgerald Thursday, March 11.

Gators ………………3

Richmond Hill……0

RICHMOND HILL — Landon Dean scattered two hits over six innings and Caleb Stewart worked a scoreless seventh inning pitching Ware County past the Wildcats.

Dean (6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB, 2 WP) followed up his three-hit debut against Bacon County stretching his hitless streak to 7.2 innings after retiring the first nine Richmond Hill batters.

He surrendered a leadoff single and a one-out single in the fourth escaping with a pair of groundouts. Dean wiggled out of a first and third jam in the fifth.

Stewart walked three consecutive batters with two outs in the bottom of the inning before the last out was recorded at the plate preserving the shutout.

The Gators scored the only run Dean and Stewart would need on a sacrifice fly by Trey Jeffers in the third inning. Shilon Christmas (1- for-3) reached on an infield hit with Stewart (2-for-3) following with a double to left-center on a 3-0 pitch.

After a fielder’s choice groundout retired Chrismas at the plate, Stewart stole third and scored when Jeffers lofted a 1-2 pitch to right field.

The Gators added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Stewart was hit by a one-out pitch and raced to third on a double by Noah Hooks (1-for-4).

Stewart raced home on a wild pitch with Hooks taking third. After Jeffers walked putting runners on the corners, Carter Barnes (1-for-3) hit a first-pitch, sacrifice fly to center for a 3-0 lead.

Glynn Academy…..12

Gators………………….5