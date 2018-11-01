Gators blank Dutchtown in playoff opener

By VERNON WILLIS

Staff Writer

If defense wins championships, the Ware County Gators might be hitting their stride at just the right time if Round 1 of the Class AAAAA playoffs is any indication.

Led by senior All-State linebacker Michael Mincey and a strong supporting cast the third-ranked Gators (9-1) shutout Region 4 third-seed Dutchtown 24-0 last Friday night in Memorial Stadium.

The Gators now advance to a second-round matchup against Region 3 champion Creekside. The Seminoles defeated Region 2 fourth seed Harris County 47-28 in their opening-round game.

A Dutchtown offense that had been averaging nearly 30 points per game over its previous six games could only manage seven first downs and 103 yards of total offense against the Ware County defense.

The Gators shut down Dutchtown’s dual-threat quarterback Arendez Feld, holding him to 23 yards rushing on 13 carries while sacking him three times and intercepting him once. Feld finished with 11 completions on 16 attempts for 69 yards.

Offensively, Ware County also struggled at times against the strong Bulldogs’ defense. But the Gators got enough offense from quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who completed 14-of-26 passes for 127 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and running back Cartevious Norton (12 carries, 84 yards, touchdown) to build a 17-0 halftime lead and cruised to the victory.

“From a defensive standpoint, we’re starting to play our best football of the season and that’s what we have to have,” said Gator’s head coach Jason Strickland. “Offensively, we stubbed our toe a few times, but we did enough to win. Defense and special teams carried us in this game. “Michael Mincey had another great night and guys like Jeremy Butler, Dexter Carradine, T.K. Norton and Romello Jenkins really stepped up for us.”

Other defensive standouts included Jevonte Ham, who was in on two of the Gators’ three sacks while Trey Hargrove added one. Carradine intercepted a pass to set up a Ware County score and Butler had a blocked punt to set up another.