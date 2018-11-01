Gator trio wins Region 1AAAAA individual honors

Staff Report Caleb Stewart, Landon Dean and head coach Jamie Ammons received individual Region 1AAAAA accolades from member coaches. Stewart, a senior shortstop and reliever, shared Player of the Year honors with Wayne County’s Luke Boykin. Dean, a sophomore who pitched and played first base, earned the Rookie of the Year award. Ammons, in his third season as the Gators’ head coach, shared Coach of the Year honors with Wayne County’s Justin McDonald. Ammons led Ware County to a runner-up finish in the region and to the “Final Four” in the state playoffs. Receiving All-Region First Team honors were senior outfielder Jett Justice, junior designated hitter Trey Jeffers, junior pitcher Noah Hooks, and sophomore pitcher Caden Henderson. Senior outfielder Jordan Aspinwall and junior infielder Carter Barnes received honorable mention status. Stewart led Ware County in hits (46), triples (3), home runs (6), runs (41), base on balls (18), batting average (.430), on-base percentage (.527), slugging (.720), OPS (1.247), stolen bases (34), extra-base hits (16), and total bases (77).